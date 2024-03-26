Trinamool raises Dilip Ghosh’s derogatory remarks against Mamata with the ECI

March 26, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday raised with the Election Commission of India (ECI) the issue of derogatory remarks made against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by the BJP candidate from Bardharman Durgapur, Dilip Ghosh.

Mr. Ghosh, former West Bengal BJP president, is contesting from Bardhaman Durgapur instead of from Medinipur, where he was elected in 2019. While starting his campaign from the new constituency, Mr. Ghosh targeted the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson, and raised questions about her parents.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mr. Ghosh is seen saying that ‘Didi’ (Ms. Banerjee) called herself the daughter of whichever State she visited. “...When Didi goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father,” the BJP MP from Medinipur said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the ECI and said that such remarks “lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard for the dignity of a prominent political figure”.

“Such remarks not only attempt to undermine the stature of Smt. Mamata Banerjee but also directly attacked her personal character and modesty, which amounts to blatant violation of the MCC (model code of conduct),” the letter from the Trinamool Congress to the ECI said.

Mr. Ghosh, during his campaign, also raised questions over the injury sustained by the CM recently, and wondered if her family members were responsible in any way.

The development came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Basirhat BJP nominee Rekha Patra, describing her as ‘Shakti swaroopa’. “ PM Modi should have reprimanded Dilip Ghosh for insulting another ‘Shakti Swaroopa’ of Bengal — AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Thousands of women of Manipur are waiting to hear from Mr. Narendra Modi, but he is silent. What to expect from him when he himself came to Bengal in 2021 and cat-called Didi,” Trinamool Congress Minister Shashi Panja said.