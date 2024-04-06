GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruppur nominee of BJP booked for argument with police

April 06, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Murugananda

A.P. Murugananda

The Kunnathur police have registered a case against A.P. Muruganandam, BJP candidate for the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, over an argument he had with police personnel.

He has been charged with preventing a government servant from discharging his duties and booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Friday, a static surveillance team, led by revenue inspector Murugesan, sub-inspector Pugazhendi, head constable Mahendran and constable Meiyanandam, was conducting a vehicle check near Ketti Cheviyur Kurichi when Mr. Muruganandam’s vehicle reached the spot.

The policemen asked the driver to slow down and park the vehicle on the road side.

Mr. Muruganandam, however, asked the officials to treat people with respect and threatened them that he would take the matter to court, the police said.

The policemen, however, responded that they were only checking the vehicles, as directed, and tried to pacify him stating that they had not behaved in a disrespectful manner.

The policemen said in their complaint that Mr. Muruganandam had behaved in a high-handed manner.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Tamil Nadu

