GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thushar Vellappally announces his candidature from Kottayam

Vellappally says his election campaign will kick off with an event on March 18. The campaign in Idukki, meanwhile, will be held on March 20.

March 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kottayam

The Hindu Bureau
Bharath Dharma Jana Sena State president Thushar Vellappally, who will be contesting from Kottayam, along with the party’s candidate for Idukki Sangeetha Viswanath.

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena State president Thushar Vellappally, who will be contesting from Kottayam, along with the party’s candidate for Idukki Sangeetha Viswanath. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Battle lines are drawn in Kottayam with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally announcing his candidacy for the Lok Sabha seat.

While Mr. Vellappally will be running for the Kottayam seat, party vice-president Sangeeta Viswanath will be fielded from Idukki. Last week, the party had announced its candidates for the Mavelikara and Chalakudy seats as well.

Mr. Vellappally said his election campaign will kick off with an event on March 18. The campaign in Idukki, meanwhile, will be held on March 20.

Lok Sabha polls: KC(M) fields Thomas Chazhikadan from Kottayam

According to Mr. Vellappally, the delay in announcing the candidates will have no impact on the party’s prospects in the elections as it launched its pre-election work in Kottayam at least six months ago.

“Victory is guaranteed. I have received assurances from Union Ministers that the price of rubber will be increased to ₹250. A rise in rubber prices will benefit not only the Kottayam parliamentary constituency but also all farmers in the State. Kottayam cannot stand alone when the entire country supports Modi,” he said.

The entry of Mr. Vellappally into the fray is slated to add intensity to the poll battle in Kottayam, where the two rival Kerala Congress parties are engaged in a fierce struggle.

LDF, UDF intensify campaign

Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, both Left democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) intensified their electioneering on Saturday. The LDF candidate, Thomas Chazhikadan, visited the coalition’s Central Election Committee office during the day and reviewed the progress of his campaign.

The UDF, on the other hand, has constituted a jumbo committee consisting of 7,100 members to secure the victory of their candidate, K. Francis George. The committee, with Mons Joseph, MLA, as its general convener, comprises several senior UDF leaders such as K.C. Joseph, Anoop Jacob, Mani C. Kappan, Chandy Oommen, and P.C. Thomas.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kottayam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.