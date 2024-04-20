GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The manner in which Congress government is encouraging certain ‘thoughts and mindsets’ is dangerous: PM

Maintaining that recent incidents of attacks in Karnataka are ‘not ordinary instances’, Mr. Modi asks people of State to be alert with the Congress government

April 20, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers at an election meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Saturday.

BJP workers at an election meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pointing an accusing finger at the Congress government in Karnataka for what he called “recent attacks on girls” in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the manner in which the Congress government had been encouraging certain “thoughts and mindsets” was dangerous.

“Here our daughters are being attacked. There is a feeling that there will be attacks if you listen to bhajans and kirtans,” the Prime Minister said in an apparent reference to the recent episode of a girl being killed by a Muslim youth in Hubballi and a few men being assaulted for raising Jai Sri Ram slogans while travelling by a car, and a shopkeeper being assaulted for allegedly playing Hanuman Chalisa

“They are not ordinary instances,” Mr. Modi said while addressing a poll campaign organised by the BJP in Bengaluru, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained that the murder of the girl was for personal reasons. He asked the people of Karnataka in general and Bengaluru in particular to be “very alert” with the Congress government’s moves.

It may be noted that the girl’s murder in Hubballi has already kicked up a political storm, with the BJP alleging that it is an indication of “law and order failure” and “minority appeasement” policy of the Congress.

Meanwhile, while addressing another public meeting in Chickballapur, Mr. Modi said, “Serving and securing every mother, sister, and daughter” was his priority. “In the last 10 years, we have connected 10 crore sisters through self-help groups. We have made one crore sisters ‘Lakhpati Didis‘. Now Modi will guarantee you that three crore sisters will become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, earning over one lakh rupees annually,“ he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.