Daily Quiz | On general elections in India

What was special about PL Handoo's (of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference) victory in the 1989 general elections in the Anantnag constituency?

Answer: Highest margin of victory in percentage terms (97.2%)

Conversely, what was special about the Congress' K. Ramakrishna's victory in the 1989 elections from the Anakapalle constituency in undivided Andhra Pradesh?

Answer: Lowest margin of victory in percentage terms (0.0014%)

As of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which was the constituency which had the highest number of electors? And this belonged to which State?

Answer: Malkajgiri, Telangana

Who holds the record for the highest victory margin in absolute number terms — 6,96,321 votes — in Indian elections? Name the record holder's party as well.

Answer: Lakshadweep