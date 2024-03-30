GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tejaswini Gowda joins Congress; Nisha Yogeshwar too announces decision to join party

March 30, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Tejaswini Gowda joined Congress in the presence of party leader Pawan Khera in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tejaswini Gowda joined Congress in the presence of party leader Pawan Khera in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Three days after resigning as an MLC, former journalist Tejaswini Gowda on Saturday rejoined the Congress in New Delhi in the presence of party leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh, MP. She quit the BJP, upset over not being fielded in the Lok Sabha election.

Ms. Gowda was elected to the Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency from the BJP in 2018. She defected from the Congress and joined the BJP in 2014. Ms. Gowda was a Congress MP from 2004 to 2009. She termed her return to the grand old part as “homecoming”.

“We welcome Tejaswini Gowda, an active leader in Karnataka politics, to the Congress. We have full confidence that Tejaswini ji will remain active in the coming elections,” said Mr. Ramesh.

In her remarks, Ms. Gowda said, “The Congress believes in action and not just words. History is there for us to see. It’s high time, and with all sincerity, I would like to work for the party. The BJP does not believe in constitutional democratic values,” she alleged.

‘Father has no objection’

In another development, Nisha Yogeshwar, daughter of the BJP MLC and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, has decided to join the Congress. Ms. Nisha said her father had “no objection” to her joining the Congress.

Ms. Nisha’s decision would help the Congress in Channapatna to secure more votes for the party’s candidate D.K. Suresh in Bengaluru Rural constituency. She met Mr. Suresh and KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and expressed her willingness to join the Congress.

The Channapatna Assembly segment would fall vacant if Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy emerges victorious in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.