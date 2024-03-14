GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP, praises PM Modi's leadership

Preneet Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab’s Patiala and a former Union Minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February 2023

March 14, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Preneet Kaur joins BJP in the presence of Arun Singh, Sunil Jakhar at the party office in New Delhi on March 14, 2024.

Congress leader Preneet Kaur joins BJP in the presence of Arun Singh, Sunil Jakhar at the party office in New Delhi on March 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader Preneet Kaur joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 14, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.

Ms. Kaur, a four-time MP from Punjab’s Patiala and a former Union Minister, was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities in February 2023 soon after her husband, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP, quitting the grand old party.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Congress’ Punjab unit, had sent a complaint to the party high command, accusing Ms. Kaur of indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Ms. Kaur expressed her happiness over joining the party.

She also thanked Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and the “entire BJP family” for giving her an opportunity to work with the party.

Praising Mr. Modi’s leadership, Ms. Kaur said she decided to join the BJP looking at his policies and the work done by his government in the last 10 years.

“I am fully confident that our children’s future and our country will remain secure under his [Modi’s] leadership and policies,” she told reporters.

Ms. Kaur joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including its national general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

BJP in-charge for Punjab and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Ms. Kaur to the BJP, Mr. Tawde said she has proved her “potential” with the work she has done in various capacities so far.

Her joining will strengthen the BJP in Punjab and help in taking the state on the path of progress under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, he added.

“She has joined the BJP today. We welcome her,” Mr. Tawde told reporters. “Punjab will [now] be more strong and the BJP too.”

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / General Elections 2024

