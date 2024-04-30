GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court refuses to entertain former IPS officer's plea against cancellation of nomination papers from Birbhum

The nomination papers of Debasish Dhar as a BJP candidate was cancelled after he failed to produce the ‘no dues certificate’

April 30, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP leader Debasish Dhar leaves after his nomination for Lok Sabha elections got cancelled, at the DM office, in Birbhum, on April 26, 2024.

BJP leader Debasish Dhar leaves after his nomination for Lok Sabha elections got cancelled, at the DM office, in Birbhum, on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on April 30 refused to entertain a plea of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was given a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Birbhum, challenging cancellation of his nomination papers.

The nomination papers of Mr. Dhar as a BJP candidate was cancelled after he failed to produce the 'no dues certificate'.

He had resigned as an IPS officer recently.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan said any interference at this stage would mean stalling the election process which it was not inclined to do.

The top court refused to accept the submission of any prejudice by the returning officer against Mr. Dhar, and said he has acted in a bonafide manner.

Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Dhar, said there was no demand raised at the time of resignation.

The apex court said mere acceptance of resignation does not mean that there were no dues pending.

Gupta then sought permission to withdraw the case and approach the Election Commission. The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The district election office cancelled the candidature of the former IPS officer, citing technical grounds.

In his place, the BJP nominated senior party leader Debtanu Bhattacharya, who filed his papers.

Mr. Dhar had been put on compulsory waiting after the Sitalkuchi firing in Cooch Behar district in which five persons were killed in the 2021 assembly polls.

The election in Birbhum is scheduled for May 13, with TMC's Satabdi Roy as the main rival against the BJP.

