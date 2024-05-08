GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Super Six’ assurances ensure more votes for TDP in rural areas: Kondapalli Srinivas

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:35 am IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP, JSP and BJP leaders extending their support to Gajapathinagaram TDP MLA candidate Kondapalli Srinivas, in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Gajapathinagaram MP candidate, Kondapalli Srinivas, on Wednesday said that the ‘Super Six’ assurances such as ₹4,000 pension for elderly people, ₹15,000 assistance under Talliki Vandanam, three LPG refills free of cost in a year, free travel in APSRTC services, and others caught the attention of everyone in rural areas.

Several local leaders of Jami mandal joined TDP in his presence in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a clear vision, and is able to balance both development and welfare schemes which could be implemented without any interruption for next five years.

Mr Srinivas said that he was able to get the wholehearted support from Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadre, while hoping that he would win the seat with a comfortable majority. TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna was also present.

Andhra Pradesh

