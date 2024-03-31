Kejriwal promises six guarantees if India alliance comes to power

March 31, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday read out a letter from her husband at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) rally held at Ramlila Maidan in which he sought the cooperation of 140 crore Indians to build a new India. In the letter, Mr. Kejrwal said that Mother India was in pain as despite being a great country rich in resources and culture, India is still a backward country.

“I am in jail, here I get a lot of time to think, I get broken sleep at night. I think for Mother India. Mother India is very sad, Mother India is in pain... Let us together create a new India, the India of the dreams of 140 crore people, an India where every person will get enough food, every hand will get work, no one will be unemployed, no one will be poor, no one will be illiterate. Every child will get a good education, whether rich or poor, every sick person will get good treatment, whether rich or poor,” Mr. Kejriwal’s letter said.

He added that he was taking the liberty to give these six guarantees to the 140-crore people of India that will be implemented in the first five years on behalf of the India alliance if it comes to power. He apologised to the INDIA bloc partners that he did not get to discuss these guarantees with them before announcing them as he was in jail.

The first of the guarantees he promised is to ensure that the country gets 24x7 power supply, the second is free electricity for the poor sections of the society, the third is to build magnificent government schools in every village and the Fourth is Mohalla clinics in every village and locality along with multi-speciality government hospitals in every district and the fifth promise was that farmers will be given proper MSP on all crops according to the Swaminathan Report. The sixth guarantee is to ensure that Delhi gets the status of a state.

Mr. Kejriwal added, “I am in good health in jail, I’m full of enthusiasm, this arrest has further strengthened my courage. Your blessings are always with me, God is with me. I will meet you all very soon, Your Arvind.”

Ms. Kejriwal during her speech posed a question to the crowd if Mr. Kejriwal should resign as the Chief Minister of Delhi because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put him in jail. The response from the crowd was a resounding “no”.

“Your Arvind Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long. Many times, I feel that in the freedom struggle, he was a freedom fighter who was martyred while fighting for the country. Even in this birth, Kejriwal ji has probably been sent to fight for Mother India,” Ms. Kejriwal said. She added the current “dictator rule” will not be tolerated in India. “We will fight and we will win,” she said.