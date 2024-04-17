Silent wave in favour of Modi in Telangana: K. Laxman

April 17, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 11:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and BJP National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said that there is a “silent wave” in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana, even as the “Congress and BRS are indulging in mock fighting to shift the voters’ focus on rooting for the country’s development”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office on Wednesday, Mr. Laxman said that the forthcoming LS election is for the country’s future and for the Prime Minister post, not for any Chief Minister. “Congress is ‘day-dreaming’ about Rahul Gandhi becoming the next PM when the party has been almost wiped out of the country,” he said.

“All surveys point towards a resounding victory for Mr. Modi for a third term. The Congress has no presence in 12 States and its own alliance partners have no faith in party leadership. We will do well in the South along with northern strongholds,” he added.

The BJP leader also said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has become ‘indecisive’ and ‘insecure’ of late as he is facing people’s ire for not being able to implement the promised guarantees within 100 days and also because of infighting within the party.

He was sure that while the saffron party is slated to win a double digit in all constituencies, BRS will be totally derailed after the elections, as it is not in a position to win a single seat. “As a result, there is dupe fighting between Mr. Revanth Reddy, former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The match fixing of showering invectives at each other is to divert the people’s attention from the rising graph of Mr. Modi and BJP,” he said.

Progress report

Meanwhile, party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that he will be presenting a comprehensive report detailing the developmental initiatives undertaken within the Secunderabad Parliament constituency, twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and across Telangana, at Pingali Venkatram Reddy hall at Lower Tank Bund at 11 a.m. on Thursday.