GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Silent wave in favour of Modi in Telangana: K. Laxman

April 17, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 11:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K. Laxman addresses the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

K. Laxman addresses the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said that there is a “silent wave” in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana, even as the “Congress and BRS are indulging in mock fighting to shift the voters’ focus on rooting for the country’s development”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office on Wednesday, Mr. Laxman said that the forthcoming LS election is for the country’s future and for the Prime Minister post, not for any Chief Minister. “Congress is ‘day-dreaming’ about Rahul Gandhi becoming the next PM when the party has been almost wiped out of the country,” he said.

“All surveys point towards a resounding victory for Mr. Modi for a third term. The Congress has no presence in 12 States and its own alliance partners have no faith in party leadership. We will do well in the South along with northern strongholds,” he added.

The BJP leader also said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has become ‘indecisive’ and ‘insecure’ of late as he is facing people’s ire for not being able to implement the promised guarantees within 100 days and also because of infighting within the party.

He was sure that while the saffron party is slated to win a double digit in all constituencies, BRS will be totally derailed after the elections, as it is not in a position to win a single seat. “As a result, there is dupe fighting between Mr. Revanth Reddy, former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The match fixing of showering invectives at each other is to divert the people’s attention from the rising graph of Mr. Modi and BJP,” he said.

Progress report

Meanwhile, party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that he will be presenting a comprehensive report detailing the developmental initiatives undertaken within the Secunderabad Parliament constituency, twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and across Telangana, at Pingali Venkatram Reddy hall at Lower Tank Bund at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.