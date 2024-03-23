Shreyas Patel should create history this time, says Rajanna in Hassan

March 23, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna said Congress candidate Shreyas Patel should defeat Prajwal Revanna as his (Shreyas Patel’s) grandfather G. Puttaswamy Gowda defeated former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (Prajwal’s grandfather) in the past.

Addressing a meeting organised by pro-Dalit organizations in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Rajanna said Shreyas Patel should create history by defeating Prajwal Revanna this time. “The people of Hassan should end the rule of one family in Hassan by supporting Shreyas Patel,” he said.

G. Puttaswamy Gowda, also from Holenarasipur, defeated Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha elections in 1999. Now, the grandsons of Puttaswamy Gowda and Deve Gowda are contesting against each other for the Hassan seat.

Further, Mr. Rajanna said that in the last Lok Sabha elections, Deve Gowda was defeated in Tumakuru, because he contested by denying Muddahanume Gowda, a sitting MP of the Congress, a chance to contest. That was the reason for his defeat. The people of Tumakuru were not happy with his move, he said.

Shreyas Patel, the Congress candidate, and others were present at the meeting.