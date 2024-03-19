Shailaja, Shafi meeting prominent people, visiting campuses in Vadakara

March 19, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Shailaja and Shafi Parambil, candidates of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) respectively, from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency have put on hold public events for now.

They are meeting prominent people in the constituency and visiting institutions such as college campuses to seek votes in these days. Both of them are expected to resume their public campaign on March 25 in one of the most keenly watched contests in the State in this general elections in Kerala. Sources in Ms. Shailaja’s camp say that she has already completed touring all the Assembly segments in the constituency and is into a second round of visit.

The former Health Minister and Mattannur MLA is meeting people and visiting institutions in Vadakara and Perambra Assembly constituencies now. In the evenings, she is attending road shows and taking out night marches from different areas. Ms. Shailaja had an early bird advantage in the campaign as her candidature was announced on February 27 itself. Also, she is a known face in the constituency as a former Minister and former MLA for Koothuparamba Assembly seat, which is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr. Parambil, who stormed to the campaign scene with a massive road show in Vadakara town on March 10, has already covered two rounds of the constituency tour. The Palakkad MLA is trying his best to make up for the delayed candidature, which was announced only on March 9. He has already completed meeting prominent people in the segment. Mr. Parambil’s visit of college campuses is expected to be over in the next few days. He is also planning a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Doha, and Bahrain to shore up support. The sources, however, indicate that the visit could be cut short.

Meanwhile, large crowds have become a marker of most of the candidates this time. Poll managers claim that reels and small videos of the crowds and large events are an attempt to get traction on social media and influence young voters. Mr. Parambil’s road show in Vadakara town and the reception given to Ms. Shailaja at the railway station after the announcement of her candidature are being portrayed as examples of their popular support.