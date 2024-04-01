Shahid Siddiqui quits RLD, says Constitution and democratic structure under threat

April 01, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Shahid Siddiqui on April 1 announced that he has resigned from his post and the party’s primary membership, saying the Constitution and democratic structure are under threat and remaining silent is a sin.

Mr. Siddiqui's move comes days after the RLD joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Yesterday I sent my resignation from the membership of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the post of national vice president to national president Jayant Singh. Today, when India's Constitution and democratic structure are under threat, remaining silent is a sin,” he said in a post on X.

“I am grateful to Jayant ji but I am forced to distance myself from the RLD with a heavy heart. India's unity, integrity, development and brotherhood are dear to all. It is the responsibility and duty of every citizen to save it,” he added.

Respected Jayantji,



We have worked together for 6 long years and have respect for each other. I, for one, look upon you more as a younger brother than a colleague. We have stood shoulder to shoulder on significant issues and at creating an atmosphere of brotherhood and respect… — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) April 1, 2024

He discussed the timing of his move in another post, saying he didn’t want to resign immediately as he welcomes the Bharat Ratna accorded to Chaudhry Charan Singh Ji.

“I didn’t want to be seen opposing it. Secondly, the attack on elected Chief Ministers and Opposition parties when elections have been announced is an attack on Indian democracy and the great institutions that we have built,” he added.

The RLD has declared its candidates for two seats in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections.