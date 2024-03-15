GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits party, joins AAP

Raj Kumar Chabbewal did not mention any reason for quitting the party

March 15, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducts Raj Kumar Chabbewal into AAP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducts Raj Kumar Chabbewal into AAP. | Photo Credit: X@AAPPunjab

In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior party MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal on March 15 quit the party and has joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The 54-year-old Mr. Chabbewal, who is a legislator from Chabbewal assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district, posted on X, "Resigned today from INC and Legislative Assembly Punjab."

2024 Lok Sabha polls | AAP first list for Punjab includes 5 Ministers

"I tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," wrote Mr. Chabbewal in his letter to the Congress president, which he also posted on X.

However, he did not mention any reason for quitting the party.

In another letter to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, which he also posted on X, Mr. Chabbewal, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, wrote, "I hereby submit my resignation from membership of legislative assembly, Punjab, with immediate effect".

Need to win all 13 Lok Sabha seats to make Punjab 'Rangla', says Arvind Kejriwal

Mr. Chabbewal joined the Aam Aadmi Party and was inducted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sources said AAP may field him from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Chabbewal was re-elected from Chabbewal in the 2022 State Assembly elections.

The prominent Dalit leader, who comes from Punjab's Doaba region, had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hoshiarpur on a Congress ticket but had lost to the BJP's Som Prakash.

Gurpreet Singh GP, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

Related Topics

Punjab / General Elections 2024 / Aam Aadmi Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.