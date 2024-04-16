Senior CPI(M) leaders attend LDF campaign in Kozhikode

April 16, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Senior leaders of the CPI(M), including its polit bureau members, participated in the election campaign for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kozhikode on Tuesday. They included Brinda Karat, Tapan Sen, and M.A. Baby.

Attending an event in the evening, Ms. Karat said that the upcoming election was a vote to save “the heart of India”, the Constitution, which was born as a result of India’s glorious freedom struggle. The Constitution was under attack by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, she said.

Addressing the media, Mr. Sen said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no right to talk about corruption as electoral bonds scheme was the biggest scam the country had seen. As Prime Minister, Mr. Modi had institutionalised corruption. He also used investigating agencies and financial institutions as a cover to indulge in corruption. As Opposition leaders were being targeted by the investigation agencies, the cases involving BJP leaders were in cold storage, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Baby released the LDF’s election manifesto for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that the manifesto envisaged an all-round development of Kozhikode.