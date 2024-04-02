GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Self-help groups take part in election awareness campaign

April 02, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha, centre, Additional Collector Monica Rana, second from right, and women self-help group members taking part in a voter awareness programme in Madurai on Tuesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, centre, Additional Collector Monica Rana, second from right, and women self-help group members taking part in a voter awareness programme in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Over 1,500 women from self help groups participated in an election awareness campaign at MGR Stadium in Madurai on Tuesday.

The district administration has been conducting various awareness programmes to create awareness of the importance of voting and achieving 100 % voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The district administration has identified areas which recorded low voter turnout in the previous elections.

The self-help group members took a pledge that they would cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They also held yellow colour cloth bags (manjapai) with the message to say no to plastics and ‘My vote is not for sale’. Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Additional Collector Monica Rana and other officials took part in the event.

