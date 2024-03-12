Rival Pawars face tough contest in Baramati as third challenger emerges

March 12, 2024 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - Pune

The crucial Baramati Lok Sabha seat, which both the rival NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have claimed, may witness a three-way contest after Vijay Shivtare, a former Maharashtra Minister and senior leader of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, announced his intention to contest the seat, which is a bastion of the Pawar clan.

Mr. Shivtare, spewing vitriol on the Pawar clan, in particular at Ajit Pawar — his current ally in the government — said on Monday that the time had come to take revenge on the Pawar clan. The Shinde camp leader’s comments come in the wake of increased tensions among the three Mahayuti partners — the BJP, Mr. Shinde’s Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP — over seat-sharing.

A former two-term MLA from Purandar (one of six Assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat), Mr. Shivtare’s remarks will increase Ajit Pawar’s worries, given that the Deputy CM is widely believed to be seeking a ticket for his wife, Sunetra, as the Mahayuti’s potential candidate to take on incumbent MP, Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar’s daughter).

Baramati is fair game

“Baramati is a Lok Sabha constituency and not anybody’s private property,” Mr. Shivtare, said, lashing out at the Pawar clan.

Stating that the Pawar family had been elected from Baramati for 50 years, he exhorted voters not to vote for Ajit Pawar in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He was speaking during a public meeting on Sunday evening.

“Why should we vote for them? [Pawar clan] What have we gained? The time has come for revenge against them. This family [Pawar family] has held the voters of Baramati hostage for all these years. I am going to contest against them,” said Mr. Shivtare.

The Shinde Sena leader’s decision to contest separately is threatening a potential fragmentation of votes within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Lashing out at Ajit Pawar, he said: “Ajit has been inducted [into Mahayuti government] to give his uncle, Sharad Pawar, a challenge from Baramati. But then, he [Ajit] is no less a monster. He has grabbed 300 acres of land from farmers, not returned their share capital, and purchased factories at throwaway prices.”

‘Land grabber’

Meanwhile, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Amol Mitkari urged Mr. Shivtare to restrain himself and forget past rivalries.

“He is a prominent leader of the Shinde Sena. He should speak in a more restrained manner and forget what has happened in the past. He should not make such remarks against Mr. Ajit Pawar,” Mr. Mitkari said.

Shinde Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar, in a bid to douse Mr. Shivtare’s fury, said that once the candidature was finalised by the Mahayuti, all three parties will fight with one mind to win the Baramati seat.

Even as Mr. Shivtare vented his spleen on Ajit Pawar, there is speculation that the Ajit-led NCP faction could face another jolt. The MLA from Ahmednagar, Nilesh Lanke, is likely to defect to the Sharad Pawar camp.

Mr. Lanke is said to be an aspirant for the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, currently held by the BJP’s Sujay Vikhe-Patil.

While Mr. Sharad Pawar denied all knowledge of such a move, Mr. Lanke created a buzz when he met with Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, a Sharad Pawar loyalist today.

“It was a general meeting. There was no political talk. There is no decision on my moving to Sharad Pawar’s faction as yet,” Mr. Lanke said.