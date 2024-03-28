Review meeting on poll preparedness held in Madurai

March 28, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 08:28 am IST - MADURAI

A review meeting on poll preparedness in Madurai district was held at the Collectorate on Thursday. Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha presided over the meeting in the presence of General Observer Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Police Observer Rohan P. Kanay.

At the meeting, the Collector said of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur came under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. While Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam came under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti fell under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

Madurai Parliamentary Constituency had 15,82,271 voters — 7,77,145 men, 8,04,928 women and 198 third gender voters.

A total of 2,751 polling stations had been set up in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, of which 1,573 were in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 3,303 ballot units and control units and 3,574 VVPATs had been allocated for the polling booths.

As many as 13,204 polling personnel would be engaged in election duty. To monitor election-related complaints, an Election Control Room was set up at the Collectorate. A Media Certification and Monitoring Committee had also been set up. A total of 30 flying squads, 30 static surveillance teams and10 video surveillance teams had been deployed. Preparations for the election were in full swing, she said.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the main objective was to ensure that the people cast their votes free from any kind of intimidation. The officials should follow guidelines. Complaints would be looked into and appropriate action would be taken, he said.

Election Expenditure Observers Rani Lama and Madhumita Das, Madurai City Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B. K. Aravind, Additional Collector Monica Rana and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar participated in the meeting.