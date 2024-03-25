GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Refrain from contesting Lok Sabha election, Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribals urged

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, however, asked the members of the community to exercise their franchise

March 25, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo shows members of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF).

A file photo shows members of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF). | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

A tribal forum in ethnic strife-torn Manipur has urged the Kuki-Zo people to exercise their franchise but refrain from contesting in the Lok Sabha election in April.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has been the voice of the ethnic communities belonging to the Kuki-Zo group since their conflict with the Meiteis broke out on May 3, 2023.

“The ITLF Presidential Council, in consultation with its constituent member-tribes, has agreed that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, considering the plight that we are facing,” the forum said in a statement on March 25.

“As Indian citizens, we advise our community members to exercise their right to franchise by voting but abstain from contesting from the Outer Manipur seat,” it said.

The ethnic violence over almost nine months has left 219 people dead and more than 60,000 others displaced. The Election Commission of India said the displaced people can vote at special polling stations to be set up in the relief camps.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats. The Inner Manipur constituency has 32 Assembly seats in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley while the Outer Manipur constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, comprises 28 Assembly segments.

Of the 28 Assembly seats, 20 are spread across the hills, divided almost equally between the Nagas and Kuki-Zo people. The remaining eight are located in the foothill areas of the Imphal Valley.

The Outer Manipur seat is currently held by the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which has fielded Kachui Timothy Zimik, a Naga. The Congress candidate for this seat is Alfred K.S. Arthur, also a Naga.

The BJP is not contesting the Outer Manipur seat, where it has decided to support the NPF candidate.

Related Topics

Manipur / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.