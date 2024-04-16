GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Randomisation of EVMs completed in Thiruvananthapuram district

A total of 10,089 voting machines to be used in 2,730 polling stations

April 16, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 09:02 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The randomisation of electronic voting machines for the forthcoming polls in the district has been completed. As many as 10,089 voting machines to be deployed in 2,730 polling stations in the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies were randomised.

District Collector Geromic George, Additional District magistrate Premji. C and observers Rajeev Ranjan and Ashish Joshi and representatives of the candidates in the two constituencies were present.

There are 1,307 polling stations in Thiruvananthapuram and 1,423 in Attingal. A total of 4,832 voting machines including reserve machines were randomised in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency which comprises the Kazhakuttam, Vattiyurkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam and Neyyatinkara Assembly segments.

Another 5,257 voting machines including reserve machines to be used in Attingal constituency were randomised. The Attingal constituency includes the Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakada Assembly segments.

Twenty percent of the ballot units and control units and 30% of the VVPAT machines have been kept in reserve. The randomisation process was completed in two phases.

