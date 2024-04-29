Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat 

April 29, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Lucknow

Union Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on April 29 filed his nomination papers from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, seeking a third consecutive term from the prestigious seat. Mr. Singh led a roadshow from the State BJP office to the Lucknow Collectorate, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and U.P. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, among other senior leaders. Mr. Singh, a former BJP president, expressed gratitude to the people for turning up in record numbers for the roadshow.

“I have filed my nomination papers from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency today. I have received love and blessings from the people of Lucknow. The blessings of the people give me energy and inspiration to serve the country and society. My gratitude to the people of Lucknow for turning out in record numbers during today’s roadshow. The blessings of the people give me strength to serve them and the nation. Thank you,” Mr. Singh posted on social media platform X after filing the nomination.

Enthusiastic BJP workers lined up shouting slogans, showering flower petals, and beating drums, with the saffron party making elaborate arrangements along the road from the party office to the Collectorate, decorating it with banners and flags. Before filing his nomination, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple and the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath hoped that the Defence Minister would again register a landslide victory from Lucknow. “Today, Honourable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-ji filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election in Lucknow. The people of Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency are once again going to ensure the massive victory of their beloved leader, the respected Defence Minister. Hearty congratulations and best wishes,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The Lucknow parliamentary seat has remained a BJP citadel since the 1991 Lok Sabha election. BJP stalwart and the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented the seat between 1991-2009. Mr. Singh has been representing the seat since 2014, winning the constituency by over 2,72,000 votes in 2014, defeating the Congress nominee Rita Bahuguna Joshi. In 2019, the Defence Minister won the seat by over 3,47,000 votes, defeating the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Poonam Sinha.

The SP’s Ravidas Mehrotra is contesting the 2024 election against Mr. Singh.