GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Premallatha Vijayakant accuses State and Central governments of increasing burden on common man

April 01, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premallatha Vijayakant campaigning for AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah in Tiruchi on Monday.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premallatha Vijayakant campaigning for AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Both the State and Central government have increased the burden of the common people, said Premallatha Vijayakant, general secretary, DMDK, in Tiruchi on Monday.

Campaigning in support of the AIADMK candidate for Tiruchi constituency, P. Karuppaiah, she said the State government has hiked the electricity tariff and property tax, whereas the Centre has hike the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders , leaving a heavy burden on the ordinary people.

She alleged there was a rise in ganja consumption and crimes against women in the State. “There is no safety for the people of Tamil Nadu,” she claimed.

The ruling DMK would not hesitate to use any means to achieve victory, she alleged and urged voters to go early to exercise their franchise on the poll day.

The DMDK’s alliance with the AIADMK was strong. Just like the alliance forged by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and the DMDK leader late Vijayakant in the past, the present alliance under ‘Premallatha and Palaniswami’ too would bring about a mega victory, she believed..

Ms. Premallatha claimed Mr. Karuppaiah was sure to win as he was the ‘son of the soil’ amongst the key contenders here.

If voted to power, the candidate would address long pending issues in Tiruchi including supply of potable drinking water, laying of service lanes along Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway and providing stoppage for express trains at Tiruverumbur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.