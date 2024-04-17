GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Postal voting centres set up to cast AVES votes

April 17, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission (EC) has set up postal voting centres across the State for Absentee Voters on Essential Service (AVES) to cast votes.

In the Bengaluru Urban district, the EC has established three centres for Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South. According to data released by district election office, 1,348 AVES voters have been approved by election officers. The voting will be undertaken from April 19 to 21.

Voting from home

Meanwhile, as many as 33,323 (90.83%) voters in the age group of 85+ have cast their votes at their homes out of 36,689 voters approved for home voting. Similarly, 11,061 (92.79%) People with Disability voters have cast their votes at their home out of 11,920 voters approved for home voting.

In total, 44,384 (91.31%) voters have cast their votes out of the 48,609 who were approved.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / voting / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / disabled / senior citizens

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.