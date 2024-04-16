Poll panel reviews implementation of model code, expresses satisfaction

April 16, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - New Delhi

A month after announcing the Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (EC) reviewed implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) here on Tuesday and said it was “broadly satisfied” with the compliance of the code by political parties. In a statement, the EC said the campaign by various parties and candidates had remained “largely clutter-free”.

The poll panel said it has decided to keep under strict watch some disturbing trends and to keep special track of certain “deviant” candidates, leaders, and practices more than ever before. “The Commission has specifically taken a firm stand in the matter of dignity and honour of women by issuing notices to leaders of parties who made derogatory and offensive remarks against women. The Commission went a step ahead in placing accountability on party chiefs/presidents for ensuring that their party leaders and campaigners do not resort to such disrespectful and derogatory comments,” the statement said.

Reiterating that the EC is “unwaveringly committed” to protect the level playing field and campaign entitlement of political parties and candidates, the poll panel said it is not correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the judicial process. It said since the announcement of the election, the EC has taken “swift and salutary action” to ensure that the level playing field is not disturbed and the discourse in campaigns does not plummet to unacceptable levels.

Giving data on complaints it received, the EC said 16 delegations from seven political parties met the commission to lodge complaints on alleged violations of MCC. Maintaining that all political parties have been treated equally, the commission said it monitors countrywide pendency of cases of alleged violations of MCC daily at 12 noon. “Approximately 200 complaints have been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of EC and across States. Of these, action has been taken in 169 cases,” the panel said. The BJP had filed 51 of these complaints, with action taken in 38. The Congress filed 59 complaints and action had been taken in 51. The panel received 90 complaints from other parties, out of which action had been taken in 80 cases.

It said on a complaint from the Congress and the AAP, it gave directive to all States against the defacement of government/public premises. “On complaint from DMK, FIR was registered against BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje for her unverified allegations on Rameshwar Blast Cafe,” the EC said.