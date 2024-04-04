GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poll campaigners told to secure nod for rallies

April 04, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Wednesday directed all political party leaders to secure prior permission for hosting election rallies, public conventions, and road shows.

Mr. Singh, who is also the District Election Officer, asked party leaders and campaigners to follow the same rule while using microphones and vehicles for electioneering. Letters carrying the latest instructions were also sent to party leaders as part of the intensified surveillance.

Only those who secure prior permission from the election authorities using the online application system will be permitted to hold rallies and campaigns in public places. The portal — suvidha.eci.gov.in — can be accessed for submitting applications.

Only those who submit applications 48 hours before the planned event will be granted permission. If there are more than one event, details of each event will have to be furnished separately for clearance. Those who seek vehicle permits online should upload all vehicle certificates, including a copy of the registration certificate, pollution under control certificate, and driver’s licence for clearance.

Submission of consent letters from landowners who offer their properties for election conventions is also mandatory. Flying squads have been deployed to track campaigners who flout rules.

