Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi writes to NDA’s phase 3 candidates, urges them to take on ‘divisive agenda’ of Opposition

Warm words for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calls him “one of the most valuable party worker”

April 30, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A woman holds a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP symbol lotus during his public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune.

A woman holds a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP symbol lotus during his public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 wrote personal letters to all NDA candidates in the fray in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls to take on what he termed Congress’s “divisive agenda” including that of giving reservations to Muslims by snatching it SC/ST and OBCs as well as “dangerous ideas” like bringing in inheritance tax.

Stressing that the current polls were “no ordinary election” he said: “They (Opposition) are also bent upon taking away the hard-earned wealth of the people and giving it to their vote bank. The Congress has also made it clear that they will bring in dangerous ideas like inheritance tax. The nation must unite to stop them.

In his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Modi hailed him as “one of the most valuable party worker” besides being a successful minister at the Centre and earlier in Gujarat. The Prime Minister noted that Mr Shah began his public life by supporting those campaigning against the Emergency when he was 13 and recalled their association since the 1980s.

“Since then, I have seen your unbreakable commitment to India’s rise and social service,” he said. As the BJP president, Mr Shah realised their dream of making it the world’s largest party, Modi said, praising his role as a minister in the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of three criminal laws, which replaced British era statutes, in Parliament among other issues.

As the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, he has discharged his responsibilities in an excellent way, Mr. Modi said, expressing confidence that he will always get the support of people from his constituency.

In other letters to the candidates, he said, that families across the country would remember the “difficulties they have gone through in the last five-six decades” and also the improvements in the last 10 years. “Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone,” he said.

Despite noting “encouraging trends” in the first two phases of polls, amid falling rates of overall polling, the Prime Minister said it was vital for BJP workers to urge voters to turn out on polling day. “As a candidate of the BJP, I urge you to convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I send you my wishes for your victory in the election. It is Modi’s Guarantee that we will work 24 by 7 for 2047!”

