PM Modi to campaign in Tirunelveli on April 15; Rahul to campaign in Palayamkottai today

April 12, 2024 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the first Prime Minister to visit Tirunelveli, is scheduled to come to the district again on April 15 to canvas for the BJP’s candidate for Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency Nainar Nagenthiran and other candidates of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), who have been fielded in the southern districts.

When Mr. Modi came to VOC Port, Thoothukudi on February 28 last to lay foundation stone for the outer harbour development project besides inaugurating completed schemes, he also addressed a public meeting held at Bell Grounds, Palayamkottai on the same day. After the Lok Sabha election was notified on March 16, he is coming to Tirunelveli for election campaign.

In a ‘bhumi puja’ held at Agasthiyarpatti near Ambasamudram on Thursday for erecting the stage and the pandal for the Prime Minister’s election campaign public meeting, Mr. Nainar Nagenthiran and other BJP functionaries participated. After landing by chopper on a school premises nearby, Mr. Modi will reach the dais around 4 p.m.

Sources in the police said the Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group officials visited the district on Thursday to inspect the venue where the election campaign meeting is to be organized at 4.15 p.m. on April 15.

While the Prime Minister’s visit to the district is confirmed, Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show which was originaly to be held from Azad Nagar to Tenkasi new bus stand on April 13 has been cancelled once again for unknown reasons. When Mr. Shah’s road show scheduled for April 5 was postponed indefinitely, an official statement cited the BJP leader’s health as a reason. Now, the second schedule of Mr. Shah has also been cancelled, which was informed by the BJP functionaries here.

“The Home Minister’s visit to Tenkasi will have infused more vigour to our electioneering, but it is not happening. Since Mr. Modi is addressing the election campaign meeting here, all the candidates of the BJP and the candidates of our electoral allies will share the dais with the Prime Minister at Ambasamudram on April 15,” said the BJP functionaries of Tenkasi district.

Rahul campaign

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the election campaign meeting to be held at Bell Grounds, Palayamkottai on Friday (April 12) at 4 p.m. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai visited the venue on Thursday and inspected the preparations being made there for the public meeting.