PM Modi to address public meetings in Telangana on April 30

April 25, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana on April 30 in support of Zaheerabad MP candidate B. B. Patil and Medak candidate M. Raghunandan Rao. Later at 3 p.m., he will also be addressing another meeting at Sultanpur in Andole Assembly constituency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel will be participating in the nomination process of national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Karimnagar candidate at 11 a.m. Later, Mr. Patel will also be present during the nomination rally of Nagarkurnool candidate Bharat Prasad at 3 p.m. BJP legislature party leader A. Maheswar Reddy will be participating in a rally prior to filing of nomination papers by Peddapalli candidate G. Srinivas at 11 a.m., said a press release.

