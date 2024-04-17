Pinarayi cheating his party and people: Revanth Reddy

April 17, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 08:26 am IST - KALPETTA

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has termed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a communalist, not a Communist.

Addressing a public meeting at Kurumbalakotta in the district on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said Mr. Vijayan looked like a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Chief Minister. However, he was a communal leader as he was supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Vijayan and his daughter were involved in corruption, Mr. Reddy said. However, Mr. Modi was yet to initiate any action against them, he said.

Mr. Vijayan would not support Annie Raja, LDF candidate in the Wayanad constituency, as he had made a secret deal with Mr. Modi after the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department trapped his daughter in cases.

Moreover, the Chief Minister was cheating his party as he was trying to support K. Surendran, BJP candidate in the constituency, he said.

When the huge clashes between two sections of people took place in Manipur, the BJP portrayed it as a clash between two tribal groups, Mr. Reddy said. But it was a fight against Christians by the BJP to wipe out the Christian population in Manipur, he alleged.

Thousands of Christians were killed by BJP goons in the riots. While Mr. Modi failed to visit the State, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the State and consoled the people. “This is the commitment of the Congress,” he said.

The coming Lok Sabha election was a fight between the NDA and the INDIA bloc. As Mr. Gandhi would be the Prime Minister after the election, voters in the constituency should elect him with a huge margin, Mr. Reddy said.