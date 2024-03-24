People will teach DMK a fitting lesson for its misdeeds, says Palaniswami

March 24, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Accusing the DMK government of having failed to deliver in all aspects, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that the people of the State would teach the ruling party a fitting lesson by ensuring the defeat of all its candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a public meeting in Vannangundu on the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway to campaign for the AIADMK-led alliance, he claimed that the DMK, which had been in power for the past three years, had done nothing for the development of the State.

Mr. Palaniswami sought to project the 2024 election battle as one between the AIADMK and the DMK, without giving much importance to the BJP-led NDA.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is interested only in enjoying power. Many of his Cabinet colleagues have been amassing wealth. Several of them have been facing corruption cases,” he claimed.

Mr. Stalin had alleged that the AIADMK had spoilt the State during its two consecutive terms in office. But it was the AIADMK government that established 11 medical colleges in a year, he said.

“Could Mr. Stalin deny it,” he asked, and added, “AIADMK rule was a golden era in the State. When government students found it difficult to compete with private school students for medical admission, my government enacted a law providing 7.5% reservation to government school students. Could Mr. Stalin come out with even one such constructive initiative? I am ready for an open discussion,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Launching a tirade against the DMK, the AIADMK leader said that the ruling party and its alliance partners had 38 members in Parliament. “They had done nothing for the State. They could have brought Parliament to a standstill. But they failed to raise the issues concerning the State on many occasions,” he claimed.

According to him, it was because of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that the Centre announced the setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. The AIADMK government took many steps to build the institute. The onus was now on the DMK to raise the issue in Parliament. MPs had a great responsibility to impress upon the Centre the need to allocate funds for the project. They could have made a huge difference, had they put up a spirited show in Parliament, he said.

On the electoral bonds issue, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK had received more than Rs.550 crore from a lottery and gaming firm under the scheme. “It was major beneficiary of the electoral bonds. Mr Stalin had no locus standi to criticise the AIADMK,” he said.

Labelling the DMK as a party that was only after power, Mr. Palaniswami said that it was previously in power at the Centre for 12 years. “It switched sides to the Congress after enjoying five years in power with the BJP. The DMK made it a point to ensure ministerial births at the Centre for the family members of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The party’s aim is to be in power at any cost to amass wealth. It does not care about the welfare and development of the State. Mr. Stalin is trying to enjoy power at the Centre again. The people cannot be hoodwinked this time,” he said.

Though there were three alliances in the State, Mr. Palaniswami maintained that the fight was between the AIADMK and the DMK. His party would win all 40 seats in Tami Nadu and Puducherry, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami introduced all 40 candidates of the AIADMK alliance and canvassed votes for them.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy were among those who spoke on the occasion.