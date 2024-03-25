GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People fed up with BJP, its hollow promises: Shivpal Singh Yadav

“Inflation, taxes, unemployment and corruption are at its peak. This time people will ensure victory for the Samajwadi Party candidates. If we win Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will be wiped out,” he added.

March 25, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Etawah (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Shivpal Singh Yadav. File

Shivpal Singh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on March 25 said that people are fed up with the BJP, which made "false and hollow" promises and have decided to vote for the SP.

Talking to reporters in Saifai on the occasion of Holi, Mr. Yadav said, "Everyone is fed up with the BJP. Inflation, taxes, unemployment and corruption are at its peak. The promises BJP made were false and hollow. This time people will ensure victory for the SP candidates. If we win Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will be wiped out," he added.

“Candidates on remaining seats will be declared soon,” the SP national general secretary said. Asked if there are chances of his son Aditya Yadav contesting from Buduan in his place, Mr. Yadav said, “As of now, it’s I who would be contesting. Whatever directions the party will give, I will follow,” he said. Mr. Yadav has been declared party candidate from Budaun seat.

Talking to reporters on Holi, another family member and party leader Ramgopal Yadav said "as Bhakt Prahlad destroyed Holika, they [voters] should also remove all evils spread from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh." The Yadav clan celebrates Holi in its ancestral Saifai village.

As usual, a stage has been set up in the village where the family members, including SP President Akhilesh Yadav, will gather.

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / national politics / state politics / politics / politics (general) / General Elections 2024

