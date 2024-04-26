Parties set up counters to keep tabs on polling trends in Ernakulam

April 26, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - KOCHI

It was a hectic day for political parties and activists on Thursday, the eve of the polling day as they were engaged in setting up polling counters outside polling stations.

All political fronts mobilised their workers to set up counters to keep tabs on the polling trends.

Those manning the booths will have voters’ lists with them. The lists would be used to ensure that votes are polled in time and to pursue those who are reluctant to go for voting, according to an activist.

“There will be around 4,000 full-time party cadres out on the field on the day in the Ernakulam constituency alone. These party workers will coordinate and lead the work on the ground to ensure that pro-LDF votes are polled,” said C.N. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary.

According to Mohammed Sihyas, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president, the focus of party workers will be on ensuring maximum polling. They have also made arrangements to serve drinking water and butter milk to voters, he said.

K.S. Shaiju, BJP district president, said the three-member booth committees, which included the booth-in-charge and booth president and secretary, would coordinate booth-level activities of the party to bring maximum voters to exercise their franchise.