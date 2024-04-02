GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pappu Yadav to fight from Purnea LS seat, file nomination on April 4

According to INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing deal, RJD is supposed to contest from the Purnea. Its candidate Bima Bharati has urged Pappu Yadav to back her

April 02, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Pappu Yadav with his son Sarthak Yadav after joining the Congress party at AICC, in New Delhi on March 20, 2024.

Pappu Yadav with his son Sarthak Yadav after joining the Congress party at AICC, in New Delhi on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Bihar leader Pappu Yadav, who merged his Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) with the Congress, has decided to contest from the Purnea seat in north Bihar. He will file his nomination on April 4.

In Bihar, the INDIA bloc has struck a deal in which the RJD will contest 26 seats, the Congress nine and the Left parties five. Purnea has gone to the RJD. However, there has been an ongoing tussle over the seat in the INDIA bloc even though RJD chief Lalu Prasad gave Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati the nod to contest from there. Mr. Yadav too has been staking claim to contest from Purnea. Before merging his party with the Congress, he met Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Related Stories

On Monday, Mr. Yadav posted a message on X saying, “For the convenience of my friends of Purnea Lok Sabha constituency spread across the country and those who want to participate in my nomination, instead of April 2, the date of filing my nomination is April 4. Requesting all to join and bless me. In Bihar, RJD is the big brother in the INDIA alliance. I am requesting RJD chief Lalu ji to reconsider the Purnea seat in the interest of alliance and leave it for Congress.”

While speaking to the press in Purnea, Mr. Yadav said people of Purnea are ‘not anyone’s slaves’. “The people love the son of the soil, not the one living in Delhi and Patna. I am requesting with folded hands to consider me. I urge not to consider this request as my weakness,” Mr. Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Bharati visited the RJD office and met party state president Jagdanand Singh. She requested Mr. Yadav to support her in the election and be present when she filed the nomination.

“Pappu Yadav is like my guardian. I will request him to support me in Purnea,” Ms. Bharati said.

Related Topics

Bihar / General Elections 2024 / Rashtriya Janata Dal / Indian National Congress / Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik / politics / state politics / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.