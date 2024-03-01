Panneerselvam authorised to decide on alliance for Lok Sabha poll

March 01, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, was on Thursday authorised by functionaries of his group to take decisions on the approach and strategy to be adopted on the matter of alliance for the Lok Sabha poll.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of the group, which called itself AIADMK workers’ rights retrieval committee - in the city. The motion was moved by the political advisor of the group. Panruti S. Ramachandran. Among those present on the occasion were senior leaders R. Vaithilingam, K.P. Krishnan and J.C.D. Prabhakar.

Mr Panneerselvam reiterated his position that his group would be able to get the symbol of “two leaves” at the time of the election. Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a post on his social media handle, supporting the agitation by secondary school teachers, called upon the State government to hold talks with them and fulfill their demands.