GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

On-duty election official dies after suffering heart attack at polling booth in Mumbai

Sunil Laxman was deployed for polling duty at St. Paul's High School in the Bhoiwada area of Parel

Published - May 20, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

A 56-year-old election officer died after suffering a heart attack at a polling booth in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency where polling was underway in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20, police said.

Sunil Laxman was deployed for polling duty at St. Paul's High School in the Bhoiwada area of Parel, an official said.

He suddenly collapsed in the afternoon, and police officers at the booth rushed him to the nearby KEM Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, he said.

Polling took place on Monday in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, six of them in Mumbai, in the fifth and final phase of the General Election in Maharashtra.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.