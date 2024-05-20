On-duty election official dies after suffering heart attack at polling booth in Mumbai

A 56-year-old election officer died after suffering a heart attack at a polling booth in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency where polling was underway in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20, police said.

Sunil Laxman was deployed for polling duty at St. Paul's High School in the Bhoiwada area of Parel, an official said.

He suddenly collapsed in the afternoon, and police officers at the booth rushed him to the nearby KEM Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, he said.

Polling took place on Monday in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, six of them in Mumbai, in the fifth and final phase of the General Election in Maharashtra.