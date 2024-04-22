NSS volunteers to offer help to differently abled people, senior citizens during polls in Kozhikode

April 22, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Trained National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from 153 NSS units will offer their services to differently abled people and senior citizens in Kozhikode district on the day of polls on April 26. As many as 4,460 volunteers from various higher secondary schools have completed training for the purpose under the election authorities.

According to NSS coordinators, the services of volunteers will be available in 2,230 polling booths in the district. They will be on duty from dawn to desk.

NSS volunteers are getting ready for the special duty after the wide appreciation they received for their services during the last Assembly elections. The district administration had also lauded their services that helped several differently abled people and senior voters. They were also in the forefront of distributing potable water to voters.

Officials of the Department of Social Justice will coordinate the activities of student volunteers at various booths. Though a majority of differently abled voters have already availed themselves of the home voting option, arrangements are in place to offer a comfortable voting experience to the rest of the voters with the support of student volunteers, they said.