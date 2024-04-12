GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Now ‘phone tapping’ of seer becomes talking point in Karnataka

April 12, 2024 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP and JDs candidates met Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri.

BJP and JDs candidates met Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri. | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy’s statement that JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, when he was Chief Minister, was responsible for phone tapping of Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Swami, head of Adichunchanagiri mutt, has added more fuel to the war of words between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance partners.

Sparks have been flying between the two ever since 14 contestants of the BJP-JD(S) alliance visited the seer with prominent Vokkaliga leaders. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded to it by stating that it was the BJP that had brought down the “Vokkaliga government”, referring to the Congress-JD(S) government led by Mr. Kumaraswamy that was brought down by engineered defections to the BJP in 2019.

B.S. Yediyurappa expresses anger against D.K. Shivakumar for accusing BJP of bringing down ‘Vokkaliga government’ in Karnataka

The BJP shot back by saying that the Congress too was part of the government back then and the Home Minister was a Congress leader. Mr. Shivakumar, responding to Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy’s statement, said: “There is proof about that, but I do not wish to talk about it now.”

