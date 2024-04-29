GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Notice to BJP MLA in Tripura for manhandling booth level officer, FIR lodged against party’s district president for assaulting officer

BJP MLA in Tripura served notice for manhandling polling officer, FIR lodged against BJP district president for assault

April 29, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPAT machines to a strong room at the end of East Tripura 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar. File

Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPAT machines to a strong room at the end of East Tripura 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dharmanagar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A BJP MLA in Tripura was served notice by the District Election Officer for allegedly manhandling a polling officer during voting for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency while an FIR has been lodged against BJP district unit president for reportedly assaulting a presiding officer on April 26, an official said on April 29.

Tripura records 81% turnout; poll officer suspended

BJP MLA of Bagabassa Assembly constituency Yadav Lal Nath was served a notice by the District Election Officer (DEO) on April 28 for allegedly manhandling a booth level officer (BLO) at a polling booth in North Tripura district, the official said.

The BJP MLA and his associates had entered the booth under Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency and allegedly manhandled BLO Chinmoy Das during polling on April 26, he said.

Lok Sabha polls | About 61% turnout in Phase II; polling largely peaceful

Based on the allegation, the District Election Officer (DEO), Debapriya Bardhan, issued a notice to MLA Yadav Lal Nath asking him to explain why he barged into the booth by flouting the ECI guidelines and manhandled the BLO, said the official.

An FIR has been lodged against BJP's North Tripura district president Kajal Das and his followers for allegedly thrashing a presiding officer at the same booth during polling on April 26.

Election in Tripura peaceful; Congress, CPI(M) allege misconduct

"A good number of voters were seen scattered in front of the booth under the Bagbassa Assembly segment around 5 pm. The presiding officer asked the voters to line up and collect tokens so that they could vote after 5 pm. By this time, BJP North Tripura district president Kajal Das accompanied by his followers came to the scene and allegedly forced the presiding officer out of the booth and thrashed him," said the official.

"An FIR has been lodged against the attackers including Kajal Das for assaulting a presiding officer. Accordingly, a notice was issued to the accused person by the authority of Kadamtala police station. An investigation was underway," said the officer.

Related Topics

politics / Tripura / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.