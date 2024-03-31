Non-resident Keralites will have a say in the voting patterns for Lok Sabha polls

March 31, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, several candidates or their poll managers from constituencies in northern Kerala are embarking on visits to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Some have already paid their visit and returned. Their aim is to renew support from expatriates, both in terms of votes and funds, as the clout wielded by the community can sway the election outcome, a fact that political parties are keenly aware of.

“Expatriates’ votes could be a determining factor in polls in at least five constituencies — Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kollam, Vadakara, and Thrissur,” said Attakoya Pallikkandy, chairman of the Pravasi Development, Rehabilitation and Welfare Centre based in Kozhikode.

The Malayali diaspora from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are mostly settled in the U.S., Canada, Australia, or the U.K. and rarely return to their homeland. On the other hand, those working in the GCC are closer to their roots.

The latest available statistics from the Election Commission of India shows that there are around 88,000 expatriate voters from Kerala, of whom around 82,000 are men while around 6,000 are women. The voters’ list will be updated soon.

However, it is a concern that majority of the eligible voters out of the 35 lakh Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), including 25 lakh in GCC, have not applied for the suffrage rights. “It is not just the voting rights, but their influence on their families. Every NRK has at least four people back home whom he/she can influence,” said K.V. Shamsudheen, chairman of UAE-based Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust.

Past two elections

Mr. Pallikandy claims that the expatriate population was instrumental in turning the tide in favour of the United Democratic Front in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while it was clearly in favour of the Left Democratic Front in the Assembly polls in 2021. Of the overseas voters, about 35,000 belong to Kozhikode district, followed by Malappuram district with 15,000. “About 30% of voters in Kozhikode district are either working in the GCC countries or their dependents are, or they are Gulf-returnees,” Mr. Pallikkandy said.

Incidentally, the lackadaisical approach of the Union government in making arrangements for them to exercise their franchise from the respective embassies or consulates has irked the expatriates in the GCC. “Even small countries like the Maldives ensure that its citizens abroad vote,” Mr. Pallikkandy added.

Pushed by parties

Regardless, many expatriates from the GCC are likely to fly down close to the polling date on April 26. “Every political party back home has several feeder organisations in the GCC countries and they have constituency-level committees to campaign for the parties. They will make arrangements for their supporters to go home for the election at any cost,” Mr. Shamsudheen said. Besides, a large number of expatriates are returning home for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is just a couple of weeks before the elections.

The issues faced by them will have a definite impact on the results. Rehabilitation opportunities and the development of their constituency are the two main factors that may influence them. “The skyrocketing airfares and the apparent neglect towards the Calicut International Airport, the most favoured one by expatriates in north Kerala, are likely to influence their decision,” added C.E. Chakkunni, chairman of the Malabar Development Council.

The airfares between the GCC countries and Kerala are too steep for those who are not sponsored by the political parties, even as they wish to be with their families for Eid. Hence many may choose to travel via Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Chennai or Coimbatore or even Mumbai.

Ship service on the anvil

A passenger ship service is in the offing with the Kerala Maritime Board already looking into expression of interest from entities to operate cruise and luxury ships from Beypore, Vizhinjam, Kollam, and Azheekal ports to GCC nations. “Altogether, the expatriates will be a force to reckon with in these elections in Kerala, unlike any other State,” Mr. Shamsudheen said.