GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominations of 27 candidates accepted in Virudhunagar

March 28, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:13 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Nominations of 27 out of 34 candidates, including those from the four major parties, in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency were accepted after scrutiny of papers on Thursday.

The nominations of seven candidates were rejected for various reasons, according to officials.

Virudhunagar Collector and Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan took up the scrutiny at 11 a.m. in the presence of candidates and their representatives at the Collectorate.

The nominations of sitting MP B. Manickam Tagore, DMDK candidate V. Vijaya Prabhakaran, BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S. Kaushik and Bahujan Samaj Party’s K. Suresh were accepted.

However, representatives of the NTK vehemently objected to the nomination of Bharatiya Praja Aikyata Party candidate M. Ashok Kumar, which was also accepted. A total of 17 Independents were in the fray after scrutiny.

The nomination of BJP functionary Veda alias Damodaran, who filed his paper as an Independent, was also accepted. Mr. Veda said he was anguished over rejection of his candidature by the BJP to contest in the election after having worked in the party and the constituency for long.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates is March 30.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.