GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominations of 21 candidates accepted in Madurai

March 28, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 08:28 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan (left) and AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan share a lighter moment at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday.

CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan (left) and AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan share a lighter moment at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Of the 41 nominations that were filed for the Lok Sabha elections in Madurai constituency, 21 were accepted after scrutiny of papers on Thursday.

Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha took up the scrutiny of papers in the presence of candidates and their representatives at the Collectorate.

Nominations of candidates of the major political parties were accepted. Nominations of sitting MP and CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan, BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate T. Satyadevi and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate T. Ramarpandi were accepted. The nominations of 12 independents were also accepted.

Mr. Venkatesan and Mr. Saravanan exchanged pleasantries during the scrutiny of nominations. The last date for withdrawal of the nominations is March 30. Polling will take place on April 19, and counting of votes on June 4.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.