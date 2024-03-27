Nomadic tribes may field independent candidate in Kalaburagi

March 27, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 10:53 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalyana Karnataka Alemari Are-Alemari Hindulida Vargagala Samudayagala Maha Samiti is planning to field an independent candidate from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Samiti president Shekar Singh and advisory committee member Jagadish Garampalli, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that the samiti has decided to field Vijayakumar Chinchansurkar as independent candidate.

The samiti will launch a “ Namma mata, Namma Bhavishya, Namma Denige” campaign (Our vote, Our Future, Our Donation) from March 28 to April 10 across the district seeking monetary assistance for common people who want to contest elections.

The population of semi-nomadic and nomadic tribes in Kalaburagi district is about three lakh, Mr. Singh added.