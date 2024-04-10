No one should dare to encroach upon land of underprivileged, says Yogi

April 10, 2024 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted previous government for not taking decisive steps against Pakistan. Mr. Adityanath was addressing a public rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in Rampur. His speech was dominated by the Ram Temple pitch along with national security.

“The era of passivity towards terrorism is over. In previous regimes, Pakistan’s provocations were met with silence, but today, even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Pakistan. The nation’s stance has evolved significantly, showcasing a resolute response to threats, including swift airstrikes,” the U.P. Chief Minister said.

Without naming Azam Khan, a former 10-time Member of Legislative Assembly from Rampur and leading local Samajwadi Party (SP) Muslim face who is accused of encroaching land among other allegations, Mr. Adityanath said no one under the BJP regime dares to encroach upon the land of the marginalised and underprivileged.

“No one should dare to encroach upon the land of the underprivileged. Our vision is to cultivate a Rampur where everyone feels valued and secure. In the past, candidates used to disappear from public view soon after winning election and used to talk about their families rather than development. Our NDA emerged victories in four out of five Vidhan Sabha segments in Rampur with MLAs continuously engaged in implementing developmental initiatives driven by their simplicity and dedication,” said Mr. Adityanath.

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership India achieved global recognition and touched new horizon in development. “In the past 10 years under Modiji leadership India achieved global reputation with unparalleled growth in infrastructure, touched new horizon of development and welfare programs for the world to emulate,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Highlighting the installation of Ram idol in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said the wait of more than 500 years was over under the BJP rule. “Our lord Ram after 500 years of struggle finds his abode in the grand temple of Ayodhya. It signifies manifestation of India’s faith,” he said.