Nitish should raise demands for special status for Bihar, nationwide caste census: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 10 said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should raise demands for special status for the State, nationwide caste census and greater quotas for deprived castes before the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The former Bihar deputy CM, who spoke to journalists upon return from Delhi late in the evening, claimed the State was playing a "decisive role" and Mr. Modi, who has returned as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, was at his "weakest".

"In the current Lok Sabha, the Opposition is strong and Bihar is playing a decisive role. Modi, who had for long been promising special status to the State, has of late stopped speaking about the same," he said. "Nitish ji should leverage his position and press demands like special status and a nationwide caste census. When we were sharing power, the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs were raised. Putting the law in ninth schedule, so that it withstands judicial scrutiny, is also hanging fire," he said.

The RJD leader also said that the allocation of portfolios in the new Union Council of Ministers suggested that those from Bihar had been given a raw deal. He also made light of the final charge-sheet filed by ED in the land-for-jobs scam, saying, "In the same case there have been so many charge-sheets against us. Let the government keep in mind that times have changed. If agencies do not mend their ways, Parliament will be pulled down."

Mr. Yadav was also asked about the electoral performance of his own party, which got only four seats despite polling the highest percentage of votes. "Just look at our performance in the last Lok Sabha polls (when RJD drew a blank), after which we emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly. Our tally in Lok Sabha has improved four times. The same will get reflected in assembly polls," the RJD leader claimed.

The JD (U) won 12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, becoming the second-largest ally of the BJP, which fell short of majority.