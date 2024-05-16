GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nearly 67% voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections: EC

According to the EC, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16%; poll panel urges electorate to come out and vote in large numbers in the coming phases

Published - May 16, 2024 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the fourth phase of voting in general election in Ganderbal district, central kashmir, on May 13, 2024.

Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the fourth phase of voting in general election in Ganderbal district, central kashmir, on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The cumulative turnout in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has been recorded at 66.95%, the Election Commission said on Thursday, adding 45.10 crore of the nearly 97 crore electors have voted so far in the ongoing electoral exercise.

In a statement, the poll panel urged electorate to come out and vote in large numbers in the coming phases.

India General Elections 2024 | Follow live updates from May 16

According to the poll authority, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16%, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election stood at 65.68%. In the third phase of the 2019 general election, the turnout was 68.4%.

Supreme Court to urgently hear plea on ‘delay’ in voter turnout data publication on May 17

In the second phase of the election held on April 26, the turnout was recorded at 66.71% as against the 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14% turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43%.

Watch | How India voted during Phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

The EC said there is enhanced focus on to inform, motivate and facilitate voters in the remaining three phases of the parliamentary polls and state chief electoral officers have been asked to step up measures.

"The Commission strongly believes that partnership and collaboration are essential pillars of voter awareness programme. It's really heartening to see that on Commission's request, different institutions, influencers and celebrities having significant reach are working enthusiastically on pro-bono basis," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

A total of 379 seats across 23 States and Union Territories have voted in the first four phases of elections.

Low voter turnout, missing names in electoral rolls mar phase 4 of polling in Maharashtra

A high voter turnout, Mr. Kumar felt, would be a message from Indian voters to the world about the strength of Indian democracy. He urged voters to cast their ballot in huge numbers, as voting day is not a holiday but a day of pride to participate in the festival of democracy.

The poll panel also listed out outreach efforts undertaken by various private and public bodies to enhance voter participation in the elections.

Banks, post offices, private entities and telecom platforms are using their public interface to encourage registered voters to turn up at the polling stations on various voting days.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.