The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13 saw a voter turnout of 64.60% till 11 p.m. in 96 constituencies spread over 10 States and union territories. Incidents of violence and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) malfunctioning were reported from some States.

A total of 1,717 candidates were in fray in this phase and 17.7 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise. With this phase, voting process in 23 States and union territories and 379 seats has been completed. The last three phases in the seven-phase general elections are scheduled to be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1 and counting on June 4.

