GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ministers claim their children being considered for Congress ticket from Belagavi and Chikkodi for Lok Sabha elections

Both the leaders said that the party high command will take the final decision

March 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated March 13, 2024 02:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar with her son Mrunal who donated blood on her birthday, in Belagavi.

A file photo of Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar with her son Mrunal who donated blood on her birthday, in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

Senior Congress leaders and Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar have said that the party is discussing the candidature of their children for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters in Nippani on March 12 that party leaders are considering nominating his daughter and Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi. “I am yet to talk to her, and find out if she is interested,” he said. Priyanka Jarkiholi, 27, has an MBA degree.

“We had suggested two names from Belagavi, and two names from Chikkodi. We wanted to give the Belagavi ticket to a Lingayat candidate and the Chikkodi ticket to a candidate from the Kuruba community. But the party high command has rejected the names following some survey reports. It is likely that the candidates will be chosen based on survey reports,” he said.

In Malur in Kolar district, Ms. Hebbalkar told reporters that her supporters want her son Mrunal to contest from Belagavi while party workers want Priyanka Jarkiholi to contest from Chikkodi.

“Even when my brother Channaraj Hattiholi was fielded as the Congress candidate in the Legislative Council elections, it was based on a demand from workers,” she said.

Both the leaders said that the party high command will take the final decision.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.