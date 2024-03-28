GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media Certification and Monitoring Committee Cell inaugurated in Karimnagar

March 28, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Karimnagar Collector and the District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy inspecting the arrangements at the Media Centre after inaugurating the facility at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on March 28, 2024.

Karimnagar Collector and the District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy inspecting the arrangements at the Media Centre after inaugurating the facility at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A Media Centre-cum-Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell was inaugurated by Collector and District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy at the District Training Centre in the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The Media Centre will disseminate the relevant information related to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to the personnel of both print and electronic media. The MCMC cell has been set up as per the prescribed guidelines of the Election Commission of India to check the menace of ‘paid news’ during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, official sources said.

Additional Collectors Praful Desai and K Lakshmikiran, Assistant Director, I&PR Department, Lakshman Kumar and others were present.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.