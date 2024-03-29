GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media centre will provide all info regarding elections: Collector

March 29, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The role of media is crucial in conducting elections in a free and fair manner, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Mr. Dilli Rao, along with Andhra Pradesh Department of Information and Public Relations Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, inaugurated the media centre on the premises of State Guest House in Vijayawada on Thursday.

“From this centre, we will disseminate information regarding the elections,” said Mr. Dilli Rao, after taking a look at a stall that has all the details related to the previous elections and the current, and also regarding the number of voters, polling stations, counting centres in all the seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies in the district. All the requisite information on the polling day and also before and after the polling will be provided to the public through the centre, the Collector said.

Pointing out that valuables worth ₹3.68 crore were seized in the last 12 days, the Collector said that complaints regarding Model Code of Conduct violations received through Command Control Centre, Voter Helpline 1950, cVIGIL app were being resolved immediately.

He reminded the public that Form 6 would be available till April 16 and that those eligible who had not yet applied for their voting card should do so immediately.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.