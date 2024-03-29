Media centre will provide all info regarding elections: Collector

March 29, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The role of media is crucial in conducting elections in a free and fair manner, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Mr. Dilli Rao, along with Andhra Pradesh Department of Information and Public Relations Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, inaugurated the media centre on the premises of State Guest House in Vijayawada on Thursday.

“From this centre, we will disseminate information regarding the elections,” said Mr. Dilli Rao, after taking a look at a stall that has all the details related to the previous elections and the current, and also regarding the number of voters, polling stations, counting centres in all the seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies in the district. All the requisite information on the polling day and also before and after the polling will be provided to the public through the centre, the Collector said.

Pointing out that valuables worth ₹3.68 crore were seized in the last 12 days, the Collector said that complaints regarding Model Code of Conduct violations received through Command Control Centre, Voter Helpline 1950, cVIGIL app were being resolved immediately.

He reminded the public that Form 6 would be available till April 16 and that those eligible who had not yet applied for their voting card should do so immediately.